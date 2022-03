Shafaq News/ Basra's heavy crude climbed pocketing 117.84$ a barrel today.

The Saudi Arab light crude is at $123.60 a barrel, while UAE's Murban Mixture and the Algerian Saharan blend registered $127.10 and $128.90 a barrel, respectively.

A barrel of Bonny light (Nigeria) reported $125.18, while Angola's Girassol registered $126.33.