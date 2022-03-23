Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Basra heavy crude gains +6% on Wednesday 

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-03-23T09:19:44+0000
Basra heavy crude gains +6% on Wednesday 

Shafaq News/ Basra's heavy crude exported to Asia on Monday rose by 5.91%, equivalent to $6.07, settling at $108.8 a barrel. 

The Saudi Arab light crude is at $117.89 a barrel, while UAE's Murban Mixture and the Algerian Saharan blend registered $112 and $118.27 a barrel, respectively. A barrel of Bonny light (Nigeria) reported $115.59, while Iran's heavy blend registered $110.15.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday as a reported drop in U.S. crude inventories increased concerns about tight global supplies amid the hit to Russian exports from economic sanctions.

related

Basra heavy crude climbs today

Date: 2022-03-08 11:34:26
Basra heavy crude climbs today

Basra heavy crude maintains +100$ despite losses

Date: 2022-03-12 11:03:02
Basra heavy crude maintains +100$ despite losses