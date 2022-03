Shafaq News/ Basra's heavy crude has shrugged gains but remains above the $100 threshold amid a drop in global prices.

The heavy Basra crude lost $1.53, equivalent to 3.78%, at the market closure on Saturday, settling at $101.37.

The Saudi Arab light crude settled at $108.51 a barrel, while UAE's Murban Mixture and the Algerian Saharan blend registered $112.27 and $116.17 a barrel, respectively. Nigeria's Bonny light dropped to $1114.8, while the Angolan Girrasol rested at $112.27.