Basra crudes soar following global oil surge

Shafaq News / The prices of Basra Heavy and Basra Intermediate crude oil rose on Tuesday, in line with the increase in oil prices in global markets.

Basra Heavy crude oil increased by 63 cents to reach $81.53, while Basra Intermediate crude oil rose by 63 cents to reach $84.93.

Global oil prices were on track to gain for a second straight day on Tuesday after settling up more than a dollar on expectations of tighter supply driven by Russian production cuts and attacks on Russian refineries.

Brent crude rose 23 cents to $86.98 a barrel. US crude futures climbed 28 cents to $82.23.