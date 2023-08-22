Basra crudes surge over 1%

Shafaq News / Prices of both heavy and intermediate Basra crude oils experienced an increase of more than 1% on Tuesday, as global oil prices exhibited fluctuations.

The price of Basra heavy crude oil rose by $1.23 or approximately 1.48%, reaching $84.10.

Similarly, Basra intermediate crude oil prices climbed by $1.23 or approximately 1.43%, reaching $87.40.

Oil prices have been oscillating due to supply shortages caused by OPEC's output cuts, juxtaposed with subdued growth in China, the world's second-largest consumer.