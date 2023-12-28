Basra crudes' prices rise on Thursday

Shafaq News / Prices for Basra Heavy and Basra Intermediate crude oils experienced a slight rise, in tandem with the surge in global oil prices.

Basra Heavy crude oil prices increased by 12 cents, reaching $73.85, while Basra Intermediate crude oil prices also climbed by 12 cents to reach $76.40.

The uptick in global oil prices prevailed due to ongoing concerns regarding escalating tensions in the Middle East, overshadowing worries about disruptions in shipping lanes as some global shipping companies announced a return to the Red Sea route.