Iraq tells US Envoy war with Iran endangers its sovereignty

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq warned that the escalating regional war threatens its security and sovereignty during talks on Friday between Mohammed Hussein Bahr al-Uloom, Iraq’s deputy foreign minister for bilateral relations, and Joshua Harris, chargé d’affaires at the Embassy of the United States in Baghdad.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bahr al-Uloom said the conflict has exposed Iraq to repeated attacks across several regions, including the Kurdistan Region.

He cited recent strikes on military sites in Baghdad, Kirkuk, Al-Anbar, and Babil that left 14 fighters dead and 24 wounded, condemning the attacks as violations of Iraqi sovereignty.

The Iraqi official also criticized strikes targeting positions of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), while reaffirming Baghdad’s commitment to protecting diplomatic missions and personnel in line with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Harris reiterated Washington’s commitment to its strategic partnership with Iraq and cooperation with Iraqi institutions, including the military, in areas such as training, equipment and technical support.

He said the conflict involving the United States and Iran was limited in scope and aimed at defending American interests and facilities in the region.

The US envoy also praised measures taken by Iraqi authorities to protect American diplomatic facilities and called for further efforts to secure embassies in Baghdad and Erbil and bring those responsible for attacks to justice.

Bahr al-Uloom emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership with Washington, particularly in combating ISIS, but urged the United States to coordinate with Iraqi authorities before responding to threats originating from Iraqi territory and to avoid unilateral actions.

Since the outbreak of the US–Israeli war against Iran on Feb. 28, Iraq and the Kurdistan Region have experienced a series of drone and rocket attacks attributed to Iran-aligned armed factions amid the wider regional escalation.