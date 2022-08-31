Basra crude prices to Asian markets dropped on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The price of Basra crudes to Asian customers dropped on Wednesday.

Basra's heavy crudes climbed by $3.06, equivalent to 3.11%, settling at $95.35, while the intermediate reached $99.95; $3.06, equivalent to 2.97%.

Oil prices continued to slide on Wednesday on investor worries about the ailing state of the global economy, bearish oil demand signals from OPEC+ and increased restrictions to curb COVID-19 in China.

Brent crude futures for October, due to expire on Wednesday, were down $3.41 at $95.90 a barrel following Tuesday's $5.78 loss. The more active November contract was down $2.97, or 3.04%, at $94.87 a barrel.