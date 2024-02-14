Basra crude prices rise amidst a global market retreat

Heavy Basra crude saw a $0.77 uptick today, settling at $77.4 per barrel. Similarly, the Intermediate Basra crude gained $1.2, to reach $80.34 per barrel.

Basra crude prices are linked to the central benchmark crudes - Brent, US crude, Dubai, and Oman. Iraqi crude is sold to Asia based on the Dubai and Oman crude pricing, to Europe in accordance with Brent pricing, and to the United States as per the American crude price metrics.