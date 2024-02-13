Slight increase in Basra crudes

Shafaq News/ Basra crude oil prices inched up on Tuesday, mirroring the steady trend of global oil prices.

Basra Heavy crude oil added 7 cents to settle at $76.41 a barrel, while Basra Medium crude oil also gained 7 cents to close at $79.21 a barrel.

Brent futures rose 0.1% or 7 cents to $82.07 a barrel at 0420 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 0.1% or 10 cents to $77.02 a barrel.

Oil prices were almost unchanged in Monday's trade, after surging 6% last week.