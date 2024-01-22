Basra Crudes slightly decline amidst global oil downturn
Shafaq News / On Monday, the prices of Basra Heavy and Intermediate Crude oils experienced a marginal decline, following the global decrease in oil prices.
The cost of Basra Heavy Crude dropped by 13 cents, reaching $72.2, while Basra Intermediate Crude prices also saw a 13-cent decrease, settling at $74.67.
The global oil prices declined due to the continued impact of unfavorable economic factors on global demand expectations. This influence overshadowed geopolitical concerns in the Middle East and an attack on a Russian fuel export terminal earlier in the week.