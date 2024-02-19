Basra crude oil slightly rose

Shafaq News/ The price of Basra's crude oil rose slightly on Monday, despite the decline in global oil prices.

Heavy Basra crude saw a $0.7 uptick today, settling at $77.19 per barrel. Similarly, the Intermediate Basra crude gained $0.7, to reach $80.56 per barrel.

The global oil prices dropped as the markets absorbed the remarks from the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) authorities that suggested prudence ahead of a potential rate reduction.