Basra Crude Prices Increase Amid Global Oil Price Uptick

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Basra crude prices rose slightly.

Basra Heavy reached $71.92 after a rise of 17 cents, and Basra Intermediate settled at $74.47 following a similar 17-cent increase.

Globally, oil prices continued upward, with traders remaining vigilant about potential disruptions in Middle East oil supplies. These concerns were raised following U.S. and British forces launching strikes to prevent the Houthi in Yemen from firing on ships in the Red Sea region.