Basra light crude close higher amid rising International crude prices

Shafaq News / The price of Basra light crude oil inched up prior to closure yesterday, Friday, driven by the rise of other crudes' prices.

Basra light oil exports to Asia climbed to $67.72 a barrel by $0.32, or 0.47%, compared to last Thursday.

Basra light Oil recorded the highest prices compared to other OPEC oils.

The Saudi Arabian Light scored $67.68 a barrel, while the Emirati Murban scored $66.61 a barrel, followed by the Algerian Saharan blend at $66.66 a barrel, Nigerian Bonny Light at $66.82, and Angola's Girassol at $67.68.

International crude prices closed higher, with Brent crude settling at $68.23 and US West Texas crude (WTI) at $64.8.