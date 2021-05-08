Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Basra light crude close higher amid rising International crude prices

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-05-08T07:01:03+0000
Basra light crude close higher amid rising International crude prices

Shafaq News / The price of Basra light crude oil inched up prior to closure yesterday, Friday, driven by the rise of other crudes' prices.

Basra light oil exports to Asia climbed to $67.72 a barrel by $0.32, or 0.47%, compared to last Thursday.

Basra light Oil recorded the highest prices compared to other OPEC oils.

The Saudi Arabian Light scored $67.68 a barrel, while the Emirati Murban scored $66.61 a barrel, followed by the Algerian Saharan blend at $66.66 a barrel, Nigerian Bonny Light at $66.82, and Angola's Girassol at $67.68.

International crude prices closed higher, with Brent crude settling at $68.23 and US West Texas crude (WTI) at $64.8.

related

Iraq to launch infrastructure work for the pump station in southern Iraq

Date: 2020-09-06 16:17:06
Iraq to launch infrastructure work for the pump station in southern Iraq

The grand Faw port costs about $2.5 billion, Iraq’s Minister of Transport

Date: 2021-04-13 16:13:15
The grand Faw port costs about $2.5 billion, Iraq’s Minister of Transport

62% of Basra gas power station is completed

Date: 2020-09-12 13:26:11
62% of Basra gas power station is completed

Basra Light Crude price reaches 63.49 dollars

Date: 2021-04-14 08:45:39
Basra Light Crude price reaches 63.49 dollars

Basra crudes continue to decline

Date: 2021-04-21 07:06:43
Basra crudes continue to decline

SOMO to launch new Basra Medium crude for export in 2021

Date: 2020-11-03 07:26:43
SOMO to launch new Basra Medium crude for export in 2021

Iraq' Al-Kadhimi inaugurates the largest gasholder in Basra

Date: 2020-11-05 09:23:47
Iraq' Al-Kadhimi inaugurates the largest gasholder in Basra

Iraq raises Basra light and heavy crude OSP for December in Asia

Date: 2020-11-10 08:01:02
Iraq raises Basra light and heavy crude OSP for December in Asia