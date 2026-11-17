Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's banking sector topped trading on the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) last week, with transactions exceeding 2.34 billion Iraqi dinars (about $1.54M).

According to the ISX weekly report, banking stocks accounted for 2,163 transactions, with a total trading value of 2.345 billion dinars across 4.648 billion shares.

The telecommunications sector ranked second, with 1.122 billion dinars (about $738,000) traded across 81.18 million shares in 1,245 transactions, while insurance stocks recorded 3.14 million dinars (about $2,069) across 2.94 million shares in 25 transactions.

At the company level, Elaf Islamic Bank posted the steepest decline at 8.82%, followed by Ashur International Bank at 7.41%. Asiacell shares fell 3%, while Al-Hamra Insurance Company declined 6.06%.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five trading sessions a week, from Sunday to Thursday, and lists 103 Iraqi joint-stock companies operating across the banking, telecommunications, industrial, agricultural, insurance, financial investment, tourism, hotel, and services sectors.