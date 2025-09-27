Baghdad to host senior Iranian delegation for Turkmen gas talks

Shafaq News – Baghdad

A senior Iranian delegation is expected in Baghdad for high-level talks with the Iraqi government, a source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The visit will focus on clearing Iraq’s outstanding debts for Iranian gas supplies and agreeing on repayment terms. Discussions will also take up Baghdad’s proposal to import Turkmen gas, a plan opposed by Washington.

Other items on the agenda include intelligence-sharing, the timeline for a US military withdrawal, and arrangements for the post-withdrawal stage. The two sides are also set to explore preliminary frameworks for long-term cooperation in security, economy, and investment, structured to avoid potential international sanctions on Tehran.