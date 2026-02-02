Baghdad gathers 1,000+ firms at Economy of Future International Fair

Shafaq News– Baghdad

The Iraqi capital is hosting the 49th Baghdad International Fair, bringing together participants from 36 countries and more than 1,100 local, Arab, and international companies, according to the Ministry of Trade.

The event, held at the Baghdad International Fairgrounds from February 1 to 7 under the theme “New Visions for the Economy of the Future,” opens daily from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time for business leaders and diplomatic missions, and from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for the general public. Exhibitions span a wide range of sectors, including technology, energy, trade, and various industrial fields.

The ministry described the scale of international participation as a sign of growing confidence in Iraq as an investment destination, particularly across trade, industry, tourism, energy, and technology. It pointed to intensified competition among companies seeking entry into the Iraqi market, citing its size, strong consumer demand, and expanding opportunities for partnerships and joint ventures.

Sattar Al-Jabri, the undersecretary for administrative affairs at the ministry, outlined the fair’s role as an integrated economic, social, and political platform supporting national products, adding that the current edition features cultural and entertainment activities, including daily performances by traditional Baghdad folklore groups, designed to complement the exhibition’s economic dimension.

Among first-time participants, Raed Ahmed, an executive at a Qatari oil-sector company, highlighted to Shafaq News investment opportunities tied to internationally certified plastic pipe production, including potential cooperation with the Baghdad Municipality and other Iraqi institutions.

Rezaei Ali, an executive at an Iranian industrial company specializing in carbonate and dolomite production, noted that the firm is participating in the Baghdad fair for the first time to explore investment prospects in its field.

On the domestic side, Raed Riyadh, a marketing manager at an Iraqi firm, emphasized that the fair provides a platform to conclude business deals, while promoting Iraqi products to participating countries and companies.