Minister of Trade: Success marks 47th Baghdad International Fair

Shafaq News / On Saturday, Minister of Trade Atheer Al-Ghurairi declared the successful conclusion of the 47th edition of the Baghdad International Fair. The event witnessed significant official and public attendance, running from the 10th to the 19th of January.

In a statement, the minister emphasized the exceptional features of this edition, citing improvements in organization, diversity, and the scale of participation by countries and companies. He highlighted the achievement of numerous partnership agreements between Iraqi sectors and those of participating countries and companies.

The minister stated, "The Baghdad International Fair is a message to the world that Iraq is emerging as a robust economic player capable of hosting major international gatherings and interacting with them to serve the aspirations of our people for a free and dignified life. Moreover, the fair conveyed a message from participating countries expressing their desire to strengthen cooperation with Iraq."

Mustafa Al-Ani, the General Director of the organizing company, remarked, "The conclusion of the Baghdad International Fair marks the end of another year in its pioneering journey that began in the 1960s." He noted that this edition stood out with the participation of 22 countries and 850 local, Arab, and international companies, marking the highest participation compared to previous editions, with the largest contribution from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He added, "The conclusion of this edition reveals another facet of the new Iraq in its economic developments, providing an opportunity for international investments. The fair showcased trade presentations for various global and local goods, as well as projects and achievements of local and international companies across various sectors, including infrastructure, agriculture, industry, technology, and more."