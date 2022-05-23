Report

Baghdad Stock Exchange closed tody due to bad weather

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-05-23T08:57:11+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) slipped in the daily transactions at the official markets of Erbil on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges halted dollar exchange due to the dust storm.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148,500 and 147,500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 148,200 and 148,000 IQD to 100 USD.

