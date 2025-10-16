Asian Arab countries dominate Iraq’s 2024 non-oil exports

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Asian Arab countries captured 88% of Iraq’s non-oil commodity exports in 2024, Iraq’s Ministry of Planning reported on Thursday.

The data released by the ministry's Central Statistical Organization (CSO), revealed Iraq’s non-oil exports reached 5.8 trillion dinars, equivalent to $4.5 billion, during 2024.

It noted that Iraq’s exports included mineral fuels, oils, and waxes, followed by animal and vegetable fats, tanned hides, and surface dyes and pigments, among other products.

The United Arab Emirates ranked as Iraq’s top Arab trade partner, importing goods worth $3.79 billion, followed by Jordan with $65.8 million and Saudi Arabia with $50.3 million.

Outside the Arab region, India was Iraq’s leading importer, purchasing $504 million worth of goods, followed by Turkiye at $5.3 million and the Netherlands at $4.8 million.

The CSO added that 94.4% of Iraq’s exports were shipped by sea, 5.93% by land, and 0.01% by air, reflecting the country’s heavy reliance on maritime trade routes.