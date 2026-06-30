Artawi project targets 300M cfd gas boost

Shafaq News- Basra

The Iraqi Deputy Oil Minister for Gas Affairs, Ezzat Sabab Ismail, on Tuesday outlined the country’s plans to process 300 million standard cubic feet per day of associated gas as Iraq advances efforts to expand energy output and reduce emissions.

During an on-site inspection of the Artawi project in Basra Province, Ismail noted that the first phase is designed to process associated gas from the Artawi, West Qurna/2, and Majnoon oil fields, forming a core component of Iraq’s drive to curb gas flaring and increase domestic energy utilization.

Ismail also inspected progress on several ongoing production facilities, including the Accelerated Gas Investment project (AG 25) and the Gas Master Plan (GMP).

Data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) and recent assessments by S&P Global show that Iraq holds more than 145 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves, while oil accounts for around 90% of state revenues and 95% of export earnings.

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