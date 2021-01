Shafaq News / The Iraqi Oil Minister, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar said on Saturday the price of a barrel of oil may reach $ 60 in the second quarter of 2021.

"The average price of Iraqi oil per barrel exceeded $ 53," Abdul-Jabbar said in a statement.

“The financial crisis which Iraq suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic caused a decline in oil prices that caused decreasing oil revenues, altogether have caused a large crisis.