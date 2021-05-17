An NGO warns of an environmental disaster in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / The head Al-Chabaish Organization for Tourism Environment in Dhi Qar, Raad Al-Asadi, warned on Monday of an "environmental disaster" that will affect the marshes in southern Iraq.

Al-Asadi told Shafaq News Agency, "The water of the marshes in Dhi Qar governorate was 178 cm high two months ago. However, it is now decreased by 40 cm, and this is a dangerous indicator, especially since the summer season has not yet arrived."

He pointed out that this decrease in the water level will cause disasters in livestock, the migration of several species of birds, in addition to increasing unemployment as a lot of residents rely on fishing and raising buffaloes.

Al-Asadi called on the authorities to, "avoid the mistakes of 2009, 2015, and 2018, when there was a terrifying decline in the water level of the marshes."