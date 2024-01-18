Al-Sudani expresses optimism about Iraq's economic future at Davos Forum

Shafaq News / During a panel discussion at the Davos Economic Forum in Switzerland on Thursday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani expressed optimism about Iraq's overall economic situation in the next two decades.

When asked about his vision for Iraq's economic future over the next twenty years, he replied, " Iraq will be completely different, for the better." Al-Sudani emphasized that Iraq is making steady progress and believes in leveraging the support of its people from all components and spectra as a source of strength.

"We build our plans and programs with a spirit of partnership, understanding, and consensus among the people. Through our constitutional institutions, we craft a new economic vision, and we are facing a new Iraq economically, with various activities and projects. We invest our natural resources and draw upon our heritage and civilization to confidently move towards a better future in a strong, unified, independent, and stable Iraq," he affirmed.

On the sidelines of the forum, Al-Sudani met with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, to discuss the financial cooperation between Iraq and the IMF in support of Iraq's development path. Al-Sudani highlighted the government's plans for economic and financial reform, describing them as the gateway and foundation for reforms in vital sectors.

Georgieva welcomed Iraq's participation in a non-financial program to support economic reforms, with meetings scheduled for the coming month to implement this program. She praised the steps taken by the government in the financial and banking system, improving the business and investment environment, expressing understanding of Iraq's uniqueness and the challenges it faces.