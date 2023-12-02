Al Sudani announces negotiations with major global companies for Grand Faw Port management

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani revealed on Saturday the government's negotiations with major global companies to manage the Grand Faw Port project in Basra, the southernmost governorate of Iraq.

During an inspection tour, he monitored the progress of works at the Grand Faw Port project and observed the completion of the first dock and two sections of the second dock during a maritime tour of the five port quays.

Al Sudani’s media office quoted him as saying that the Faw Port project is receiving special attention from the government, asserting the seriousness of completing it according to the required specifications. He mentioned, "We are dealing with a real and vital project ready to receive ships upon completion of the project's implementation requirements, which are progressing as planned."

He stated that the government has found solutions to all technical obstacles and problems to execute the project with the best standards. Furthermore, negotiations are ongoing with major global companies to manage the project. He emphasized that the Faw Port project will play a pivotal role in transporting goods between Asia and Europe, especially given its connection to the Development Road project, which represents a significant initiative for Iraq.