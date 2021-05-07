Administration of the Dhi Qar oil refinery warns of "huge catastrophe" if the picket persists

Shafaq News/ The Administration of the Dhi Qar Refinery fears a "huge Catastrophe" if the refinery remains closed by the demonstrators, a source revealed on Friday.

The source said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "it is the first time the refinery has been closed for this long time. It was not closed even in the wars of the 90s and 2003."

"The refinery has been closed for 45 days. It has to be opened soon," he added.

"The closure will disrupt the operating machines in the refinery. Those machines were made to work 24/24, and they cost millions of dollars, in addition to the losing 100% of the daily production, which amounts to 20 billion dinars at the moment."

"The administration warned the governorate office of the losses inflicted by the closure and the anticipated losses if it continues."

Graduates in Dhi Qar organized a picket at the governorate's oil company nearly a month and a half ago. The refinery has been closed since then, with no solution looming on the horizon.