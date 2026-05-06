70+ Iraqi tankers reach Syria on transcontinental fuel delivery path

Shafaq News- Nineveh

More than 70 Iraqi fuel tankers entered Syria through the Rabia–al-Yarubiyah border point, marking a third convoy of its kind within days, Shafaq News learned on Wednesday.

The shipment proceeded toward the Syrian coastal city of Baniyas before continuing along Mediterranean routes to its final destination in Europe.

Baghdad and Damascus have recently established a framework to facilitate the transit of Iraqi petroleum products across Syrian territory, amid regional disruptions to maritime traffic, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, a key passage handling about one-fifth of global oil consumption.

On May 1, Iraq conducted its first crude oil export operation via the same route, dispatching an initial shipment of 70 tanker trucks. The Rabia–al-Yarubiyah crossing between Iraq and Syria resumed trade and passenger movement on April 22 after 13 years of closure due to security conditions during the fight against ISIS. Both authorities have gradually restored several border points, including al-Waleed and al-Yarubiyah, as part of efforts to revive trade routes and support the movement of goods and travelers.