Oil exports continue through Rabia border crossing toward Syria

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Oil exports continue through the Rabia border crossing in Iraq’s northern Nineveh province toward Al-Yarubiyah on the Syrian side, at a rate ranging between 15 and 40 tanker trucks per day, a customs source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The activity at the crossing remains active, he added, noting that other commercial goods are also being exchanged between the two countries.

On May 1, Iraq launched its first crude oil export operation through crossing, dispatching an initial shipment of 70 tanker trucks to regional markets. The Rabia–Al-Yarubiyah crossing between Iraq and Syria reopened to trade and passenger traffic on April 22 after 13 years of closure driven by security challenges during the fight against ISIS, as well as shifting control and coordination issues along the frontier. Iraqi and Syrian authorities have gradually rehabilitated several crossings, including Al-Waleed and Al-Yarubiyah, to restore trade routes and facilitate the movement of goods and passengers.