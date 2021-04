Shafaq News / Masoud Khorem Shokeh, head of the Hormozgan’s Ports and Navigation Administration in southern Iran, announced on Tuesday that the Shahid Rajaee Port, in Bandar Abbas, had received two shipments containing equipment for refineries, heading to Iraq.

In a statement, Shokeh said that the shipments included 222 tons of refineries’ equipment. They were loaded in Jebel Ali port in the UAE and unloaded at the Shahid Rajaee port to be sent to Iraq.