1,250 MVA boost strengthens Iraq’s southern power supply

Shafaq News/ A major power boost has gone online in southern Iraq with the activation of a 250 MVA autotransformer at the Khor Al-Zubair 400 kV station, Iraq’s Minister of Electricity Ziyad Fadel announced on Saturday.

The new transformer raises the station’s total transformation capacity to 1,250 MVA, the minister noted, adding that the upgrade will significantly stabilize power supply to the areas of Khor Al-Zubair, Umm Qasr, and Al-Zubair, in addition to serving key industrial and oil facilities and densely populated residential zones.

Earlier, a source in the Northern Electricity Directorate told Shafaq News thar the Turkish-Iraqi power line became operational, supplying 600 megawatts.