Dust storms hit Iraq before expected weather shift

Shafaq News/ Iraq is expected to see calmer weather conditions in the second half of May, with the summer season officially beginning in June, an Iraqi meteorologist said on Sunday.

Meteorologist Sadeq Al-Attiya told Shafaq News that Iraq’s spring weather fluctuations—common from March to mid-May—are driven by unstable pressure systems, with cold air from Europe clashing with warm currents from the Arabian Peninsula and recurring “Khamsin lows” every 50 days.

“When precipitation is scarce, particularly in Iraq’s western desert regions, the lack of vegetation increases the likelihood of dust storms in spring,” Al-Attiya noted. He added that regional sources contribute significantly to Iraq’s dust burden, particularly eastern Syria, which has seen widespread desertification due to neglect, along with parts of southern Iraq and Al-Anbar province, where poor rainfall has turned large areas into dust hotspots.

However, he projected a gradual stabilization of weather patterns after mid-May as the country enters the dry summer phase. That period is typically dominated by strong northwesterly winds, which persist for 40 to 45 days and bring frequent dust storms, particularly during midday.

On May 5, a thick dust storm blanketed Baghdad, turning the capital into a ghostly yellow scene and severely reducing visibility across the city.

Iraq’s General Traffic Directorate warned that the storm could expand into central and southern Iraq by evening, urging road users to reduce speed, use hazard lights, maintain safe distances between vehicles, and stop driving altogether if visibility becomes critically low.

Stabilization is expected to begin later Monday, with clearer skies and mild springtime conditions forecast for the night.