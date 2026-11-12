Shafaq News

Italy came from behind to beat France 3-1 on Thursday, while Harry Kane’s penalty secured England a 2-1 victory over Croatia and a place in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals.

Francesco Pio Esposito scored twice in Milan, equalizing in the 26th minute after Michael Olise’s 10th-minute opener before converting a penalty in the 75th. Davide Frattesi put Italy ahead in the 63rd minute. The result left Italy and France level on 10 points in Group A1.

Belgium stayed in contention with a 2-1 comeback win over Turkiye in Izmir. Arda Güler opened the scoring with a free kick in the 20th minute, but Kevin De Bruyne equalized seven minutes later and Charles De Ketelaere scored the winner in the 30th. Belgium has nine points ahead of its November 15 meeting with Italy, while France hosts Turkiye that day.

At Wembley, Kane marked his 126th appearance by surpassing Peter Shilton’s England men’s record of 125 caps. Morgan Rogers put England ahead in the 24th minute, Petar Sučić equalized in the 59th, and Kane converted the decisive penalty five minutes later for his 92nd international goal.

Spain maintained its perfect Group A3 record with a 2-0 win over Czechia in Prague. Álex Baena converted a 39th-minute penalty, and Marc Pubill added the second six minutes into stoppage time. Czech captain Ladislav Krejčí was sent off in the 72nd minute. Spain has 15 points from five matches, three ahead of England before their November 15 meeting.

In League C, Montenegro secured promotion to League B with a 2-1 win over Latvia, while Armenia drew 1-1 with Cyprus. Albania beat Finland 2-0, and Belarus won 2-0 against San Marino.