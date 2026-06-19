Mexico defeats South Korea to reach World Cup round of 32

Shafaq News- Mexico City

Mexico became the first team to secure a place in the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, defeating South Korea 1-0 at Estadio Guadalajara on Friday.

Luis Romo's 50th-minute volley decided the match after South Korea goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu collided with teammate Lee Gi-hyuk while attempting to catch a header from Mexico's Raul Jimenez, leaving Romo to fire into an unguarded net.

The first half produced little of note, with Mexico's Julian Quinones managing the only shot on target in the 20th minute, a header comfortably dealt with by Kim. Mexico tested South Korea's resolve early in the second half before Romo's decisive strike.

Romo, 31, marked his World Cup debut with the winning goal. He became the second-oldest Mexican player to score on a World Cup debut, behind Ricardo Pelaez, who was 35 when he netted against the same South Korea side in the 1998 tournament. Romo plays his club football for Guadalajara, making it the 13th World Cup goal scored by a Guadalajara player at the same stadium.

Mexico's goalkeeper Raul Rangel preserved the clean sheet in the 87th minute with a double save, stopping Cho Gue-sung's header and reacting quickly to deny Yang Hyun-jun's follow-up effort. Mexico has not conceded in the first half in any of their last 13 World Cup matches, a run stretching back to a 3-1 defeat to Argentina in 2010.

Elsewhere in Group A, the Czech Republic and South Africa drew 1-1 earlier in the day, leaving South Korea needing at least a point against South Africa in their final group fixture to advance. Mexico, having secured top spot, are likely to rotate players for their final group match.