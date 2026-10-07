Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq remained 63rd in the FIFA men’s world ranking and eighth in Asia after Gulf Cup 27, according to FIFA’s latest ranking.

The Lions of Mesopotamia briefly climbed to 62nd in FIFA’s provisional live ranking after beating Kuwait 3-2 during the tournament. Iraq finished Group A level with Oman on four points but missed out on the semifinals after a drawing of lots.

Spain remains first in the world ranking, followed by Argentina and France.