Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq won two bronze medals at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan, while table tennis player Najla Imad reached the women’s singles final, the National Paralympic Committee of Iraq announced on Tuesday.

Hussein Hassan Manea earned bronze in the men’s discus throw, while Muntadhar Farouk finished third in the men’s table tennis singles Class 6 event.

Imad defeated India’s Prachi Pandey 3-0 in the women’s singles Class 6 semifinal, guaranteeing herself at least silver. She is scheduled to face China’s Liu Xiaowu in the final on Tuesday at 9 a.m. Baghdad time.

The results add to Iraq’s opening gold medal on Monday, when powerlifter Mustafa Salman won the men’s 59kg event with a world-record lift of 212kg, according to the committee.

Iraq’s confirmed medal tally stands at one gold and two bronzes, with another medal guaranteed following Imad’s qualification for the final.