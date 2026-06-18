Ali Jasim cleared for France clash after injury scare

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq forward Ali Jasim is expected to return to training immediately and will be available for the national team's World Cup group-stage match against France after medical tests confirmed his injury is not serious, Iraq team media coordinator Salam Al-Manaseer said on Thursday.

Al-Manaseer told Shafaq News that the national team's medical staff conducted examinations on Jasim following the injury he sustained during Iraq's opening World Cup match against Norway. "The tests showed that the injury is not significant, and the player has received the necessary treatment and medical care," he said.

The winger suffered a neck injury after a collision with a Norwegian player, who fell heavily on him during the match, forcing him to leave the field for medical treatment.