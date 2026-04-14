Yazidis mark new year under tight security measures

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Followers of the Yazidi faith in Iraq and abroad marked the Yazidi New Year on Tuesday under heightened security measures.

Groups of Yazidis gathered at the Lalish Temple in the Sheikhan district of Nineveh province to observe the occasion, despite restrictions affecting the celebrations, Shafaq News correspondent reported, adding that the temple did not host the full range of traditional religious rituals this year due to the absence of the Yazidi spiritual leader, the Baba Sheikh, and the Supreme Spiritual Council, citing security conditions.

Earlier, the Yazidi Spiritual Council announced the cancellation of formal prayers and religious ceremonies at Lalish for this year’s New Year celebrations, citing the current security situation.