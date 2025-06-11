Yazidi community in Iraq urges to act on UN genocide recommendations

Shafaq News/ Yazidi MP Sherif Suleiman Ali on Wednesday called on Iraq to implement UN recommendations addressing the enduring impact of the 2014 ISIS genocide.

His appeal followed a UN Security Council briefing where UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Iraq Mohamed Al Hassan praised Iraq’s recognition of Yazidi land rights as a “significant milestone,” citing over 1,300 ownership letters and nearly 100 title deeds issued this year, while cautioning that paperwork alone won't restore lives, urging a national strategy that includes reparations, security guarantees, and efforts to locate thousands of missing Yazidis from the Sinjar attack.

In a statement, Ali endorsed Al Hassan’s remarks as an “accurate” reflection of the crisis, pushing for action beyond symbolic recognition. “Genocide, abductions, and displacement persist. Many Yazidi women remain missing, and families can’t return.”

He demanded a comprehensive plan ensuring safe return, legal acknowledgment of losses, compensation, and prosecution of ISIS through specialized courts, emphasizing, “Justice requires accountability and lasting protection.”