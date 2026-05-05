Wheat harvest begins in Iraq’s Najaf with higher output expected

Shafaq News- Najaf

Wheat harvesting began on Tuesday in al-Mishkhab district of Najaf, with early indicators pointing to increased agricultural output this season.

Fields saw heavy activity from early morning as harvesters moved in, with farmers citing favorable weather conditions and improved water availability as key factors behind better crop quality and yields.

Farmer Abu Hassan indicated to Shafaq News that the harvest has started smoothly, noting that he cultivated more than 30 dunams (about 7.5 hectares) without major issues and is preparing to market the crop to the government.

Growers expressed hope that current conditions will hold through the season, while calling on authorities to streamline procurement procedures and ensure fair pricing to support the agricultural sector and strengthen food security.

Earlier this month, wheat harvest season kicked off in Karbala and Basra provinces. In its 2025 annual report, the International Grains Council (IGC) forecasts Iraq’s 2026 wheat crop at 5 million tons, down from 6.3 million the previous year. Imports are expected to rise to 2.1 million tons, up from 1.5 million in 2025.