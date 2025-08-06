UN drops Iraq from child abuse watchlist

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq has been removed from the United Nations list of countries accused of grave violations against children, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced on Wednesday.

According to the PM’s Media Office, al-Sudani credited the decision to sustained government efforts, highlighting the contributions of the Labor, Social Affairs, and Foreign Affairs ministries in strengthening legal protections and reducing abuse.

Describing the removal as a milestone, al-Sudani called on all state institutions to build on the progress, address previous violations, and enhance Iraq’s international standing.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring children’s legal rights, physical and emotional safety, and access to care—both within government institutions and throughout society.