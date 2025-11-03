Turkish firms to modernize Iraq’s water system

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Ankara

Turkish companies will modernize Iraq’s water infrastructure using oil revenues under a new bilateral mechanism, Daily Sabah reported on Monday.

The agreement, part of the Iraq–Turkiye water cooperation framework, was signed on Sunday, and includes the release of one billion cubic meters of water to Iraq and grants Turkish firms a five-year mandate to manage dams and water projects financed through Iraqi oil income.

According to the outlet, a Turkish company will purchase Iraqi oil, with proceeds deposited into an account funding water infrastructure contracts for other Turkish firms operating in Iraq—a model that channels oil revenue into development projects while strengthening economic ties.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had described the deal as a turning point in bilateral water relations, saying it would rehabilitate Iraq’s irrigation systems and improve resource management.

