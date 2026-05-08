Second-hand market attracts shoppers in Iraq’s Najaf despite safety risks

Shafaq News- Najaf

Inside a second-hand clothing market in Najaf draws both low-income families and wealthier buyers chasing discounted branded items, despite the store’s unregulated conditions, and unstable roofing that at times threaten their safety.

Umm Zahid, 30, told Shafaq News she turned to the market after her husband’s death left her supporting three children, adding that they were delighted to receive branded clothes once she cleaned and ironed them. She has since relied on it for most household needs, including garments, kitchen supplies, and appliances, due to its very low prices.

Mohammed Saadoun, 47, said he had purchased "reasonably priced" branded items from the shops but avoids used wears due to health concerns, noting that he has avoided the market since the COVID-19 pandemic. “You don’t know the condition of previous owners. Some may have had infectious diseases.”

On health concerns, Sundus Abdul Adel Mousa, head of the cancer control unit at Najaf’s Health Directorate, warned against wearing second-hand clothes without proper disinfection. She said some items may carry bacteria or fungi that can cause skin conditions such as scabies or fungal infections, as well as allergies and irritation, adding that some clothing may be treated with chemicals during storage or transport, "which can affect the skin or respiratory system, particularly in children with weaker immunity," Mousa added.

She advised washing clothes thoroughly with hot water and strong detergents, ironing them at high temperatures, and avoiding items that come into direct contact with the skin.