Rights group warns of 2019-style protest crackdown in Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights (IOHR) on Saturday called on Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi to stop the arrest campaign targeting protesters in Wasit Province, warning the operations mirror the "violations" committed during Iraq's 2019 civil movement.

In a statement, the observatory pointed to the marches in the center of Kut, where demonstrators have demanded a larger share of electricity supplies for the province. Quoting one of the organizers, the IOHR noted that activists had faced threats and incitement campaigns on social media since the demonstrations began. Another participant said several activists had left their homes to avoid arrest for fear of detention warrants or surprise raids.

Security forces, according to the observatory, launched widespread detentions after forcibly dispersing the crowds and injuring dozens of demonstrators.

Iraq has witnessed a sharp rise in rally activity in recent months. According to Verisk Maplecroft's Civil Unrest Index, the country recorded the fastest relative increase among emerging markets, with protest events surging 671% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026.

Read more: Iraq’s protests: A system that learned how to contain the street