Recurring Sulfur Smell Sparks Health Alarm in Baghdad

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The odor of sulfur returned to blanket Baghdad’s skies on Friday evening, sparking widespread complaints and speculation among residents.

Baghdad’s recurring sulfur odor — a sharp, choking smell similar to burning matches — has been linked to emissions from brick factories that burn heavy fuel oil and to weather conditions that trap gases near the ground. Earlier incidents have been reported across the capital, where residents face pollution from noise, air, water, and soil.

Shafaq News correspondents reported that the odor spread across several districts on both sides of the capital, reaching its outskirts.

Locals noted that the strong sulfuric odor began rising in the early evening and lingered late into the night, with some residents saying they had to close their windows to lessen its impact indoors.

Experts warn that Iraq—ranked 37th among the world’s most polluted countries in 2025 and sixth in the Arab region—faces a growing public-health risk unless stronger environmental controls are enforced.