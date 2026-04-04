Protests sweep across 12 Iraqi provinces against US-Israeli regional aggression

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Supporters of the Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM), led by Muqtada al-Sadr, took to the streets across 12 Iraqi provinces on Saturday, protesting what they described as US-Israeli attacks on several Muslim countries.

Demonstrators gathered at designated sites, including Tahrir Square in Baghdad, the Ministry of Education Bridge in Basra, Dijla Street in Maysan, Haboubi Square in Dhi Qar, Council Square in Wasit, Celebration Square in Al-Muthanna, the Clock Roundabout in Al-Diwaniyah, Arbaeen Street in Babil, the Education Roundabout in Karbala, Agriculture Square in Diyala, the Old Governorate Roundabout in Kirkuk, and Bartella on the Erbil road in Nineveh.

In Kirkuk, Halim al-Fatlawi, a representative of the PSM, told Shafaq News that al-Sadr called on all segments of Iraqi society to join peaceful demonstrations condemning attacks on Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, Yemen, and Iraq.

Participants underlined that the protests carried a unified message. Ali Jaafar, one of the demonstrators, described the turnout as a clear rejection of any form of aggression against nations and peoples, adding that participation from diverse communities in Kirkuk reflected a shared sense of national identity. Abbas al-Bayati, another participant, pointed out that demonstrators raised only the Iraqi flag, underscoring that the gathering aimed to represent Iraqis across sectarian lines and to stress unity as a central element in facing ongoing challenges.

Earlier this week, al-Sadr called for nationwide protests on April 4 against what he described as US-Israeli “aggression.”