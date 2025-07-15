Protests and sit-ins erupt across southern Iraq over jobs and services

Shafaq News – Basra/ al-Diwaniyah/ Muthanna

Several southern Iraqi provinces witnessed protests and sit-ins on Tuesday, as demonstrators called on the Iraqi government to take urgent and concrete steps to address unemployment and service-related grievances.

In Basra, Shafaq News correspondent reported that sit-ins continued for the third consecutive day at the main gate of the state-run Basra Oil Company (al-Makina). The protestors — including engineers, geologists, and oil sector specialists — are demanding employment opportunities through daily wage contracts in the Ministry of Oil’s profit-generating companies.

In al-Hartha district north of Basra, coordination committees extended their sit-in for a second day in front of the local administration office. Protesters insisted on the fulfillment of legitimate demands related to public services, job creation, and local development.

Meanwhile, in al-Diwaniyah, dozens of 2024 graduates from health-related fields staged a demonstration outside the provincial health directorate, urging the government to open the centralized employment application process in line with previous graduating cohorts.

In Muthanna province, young residents of the al-Suwair sub-district set up protest tents near the local administration building, vowing to maintain their sit-in until all demands are met.