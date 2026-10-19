Shafaq News- Kut

Residents staged a protest in Iraq’s Wasit province on Monday evening over worsening electricity supplies, with some areas receiving as little as 30 minutes of power a day, provincial council member Habib al-Badri told Shafaq News.

A Shafaq News correspondent cited protesters as saying residents across the province relied entirely on private generators to supply electricity to their homes and workplaces.

Criticizing the Ministry of Electricity and the government, al-Badri accused officials of “focusing on securing positions and obtaining their share of public resources,” affirming that he did not expect electricity supplies to improve “even in 100 years.”

Al-Badri added that an official delegation from Wasit had visited the Ministry of Electricity to discuss the situation and seek a larger electricity allocation for the province. However, he said the delegation had received nothing beyond government promises to improve supplies.

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