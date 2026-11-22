Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi court sentenced four people, including the parents of a newborn, to six years in prison each for selling the baby, the Supreme Judicial Council announced on Sunday.

Baghdad's Al-Karkh Criminal Court issued the sentences under Iraq's 2012 Anti-Human Trafficking Law and relevant provisions of the Penal Code.

According to the council, Iraqi courts registered 183 human-trafficking cases in August, up nearly 10% from 167 in July. Basra recorded the highest number, with 67 cases, followed by Baghdad's Al-Karkh district with 40 and Diyala with 12.