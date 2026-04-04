PSM's Al-Sadr hails anti-war rallies across Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM) leader Muqtada al-Sadr on Saturday praised thousands of protesters who gathered across 12 out of 18 Iraqi provinces, following his call to demonstrate against the “US-Israeli aggression” targeting several Islamic countries.

In a speech delivered by his representative, al-Sadr commended the demonstrators’ “honorable stance,” noting that their presence “pleases friends and angers enemies.” He also stressed that they had fulfilled their duty, and concluded with a message of peace for Iraq.

Earlier today, demonstrators assembled at Baghdad, Maysan, Dhi Qar, Wasit, Al-Muthanna, Al-Diwaniyah, Babil, Karbala, Diyala, and Kirkuk. Speaking to Shafaq News, Mustafa al-Husseini, a representative of the PSM in Basra, framed the protests as a call for peace and an end to conflict, describing them as a message to the international community to help curb escalation and restore stability.