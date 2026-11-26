Shafaq News- Nineveh

Armed groups held a demonstration in Mosul on Thursday in support of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's decisions to pursue oil smuggling cases and close informal crossings in Nineveh province, local sources told Shafaq News.

Banners at the rally, held in the celebrations square on the city's eastern side, called for holding on to the land, identity and rights of its people, voiced support for the security forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), and demanded the recovery of the disputed territories. Others backed the government's measures to fight corruption, stop oil smuggling, control border crossings and assert the authority of the state.

The rally was led by the Babylon Movement's brigade, headed by Rayan al-Kildani, and a Shabak brigade, both part of the PMF. Both operate in the Nineveh Plains, areas claimed by both Baghdad and Erbil.

Read more: Iraqi army orders closures along Nineveh–Erbil boundary